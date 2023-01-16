The Murray Valley Standard
With incredible photographs shared of the Mypolonga area, there's a tale to be told behind the scenes. One of friendship found during the build of one of the largest levee's in the Murraylands

January 16 2023
The red snake of the township levee before the outer Mypolonga agricultural levees were breached. Picture: Reece McArdle, used with permission.

A snug township away from the hustle and bustle of larger townships, to the point there's not even a pub in the area and everyone knows everyone. Is facing a once-in-a-generation flood event, with most of the township and neighbouring areas looking to be inundated by flood waters as old agricultural levees breakdown across the region.

