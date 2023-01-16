A snug township away from the hustle and bustle of larger townships, to the point there's not even a pub in the area and everyone knows everyone. Is facing a once-in-a-generation flood event, with most of the township and neighbouring areas looking to be inundated by flood waters as old agricultural levees breakdown across the region.
The new township levee protecting the river facing of the Mypolonga is an outstanding amount of earthworks, from local crown land just at the top of the hill by the old water tower. The levee built mostly to protect the townships only school, with kids perhaps not wanting to return immediately to school to only find their favourite oval under inches of dubious smelly water.
To build it, Council acquired none other than Mypolonga local, Ash Martin to help build the almost two metre tall levee.
"I was more than happy to help," he said.
"As a local, we've been watching the river for a while. We weren't confident that the agricultural levees closer to the river were going to hold, and if they breached, then there wasn't anything between the river and part of the town."
"To help with the build, and the reason we got it up so quickly, aside from a really good bunch of blokes to get it done. Was that the dirt only came from the top of the hill, so we didn't have kilometres to travel, we only had to come up and down the main street with the semi's.
Ensuring the stormwater pipes were plugged, and the rocky outer side of the levee, Ash is pretty confident that the Levee will hold to protect the nearby houses and the school.
"I come here almost every day to check it," he said.
"There was a little bit of panic of water that was sitting on the other side of the levee, but that had just come from a busted pipe up the road, so we were quick to pump it out and checked the levee for any weakening of it. Our main concern is the wind, as on a windy day, the water could be quite abrasive to our levee."
"As we've seen up the river, there isn't a thing as a total water proof levee. But me and the guys, we will be here to ensure that it holds.
Another levee builder is Reece McArdle from Schwarz Excavations, who quickly befriended Ash, and has been sharing incredible photos of his own in social media groups as flood waters rip open low lying agricultural levees.
"With myself operating the grader for them and a few truck companies jumped on board as well. Took us 8 days to complete it from box out to a finished height at 530m or so long and another day to tidy up the batters," he said.
"Ash is a bloody good local fella that helps out everyone he can. He's done an unreal job getting this done.
"Fate just bought me and ash to work together cos I was helping build the levee to protect the power transformer out by the boat ramp and he was doing the water pump one and we just crossed paths then ended up working with him"
The photos going viral on social media due to the incredible talent Reece has for drone photography and his genuine compassion for those in Mypolonga.
"I know a lot of the people from the town so it just felt like a good thing to be helping out such a good bunch of people in a small community," he said.
