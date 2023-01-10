UPDATE 12:00PM January 11
The SA Country Fire Service is on scene at a large hay stack fire of approximately 500 bales that is currently producing a large amount of smoke visible over the area.
Firefighters are working with the landowner to break the hay stack apart and extinguish the fire. They will remain on scene throughout the day and into the evening.
There is currently no threat to the community however, as a precaution anyone nearby who suffer from respiratory or cardiac conditions may wish to stay indoors with all doors and windows closed.
For further information refer to the CFS website www.cfs.sa.gov.au or contact the Bushfire Information Hotline on 1300 362 361.
For updates visit the CFS website (www.cfs.sa.gov.au) or phone the Information Hotline on 1800 362 361.
Fire has broken out behind Monarto Zoo with CFS warning residents to activate their bushfire plan.
Motorists travelling through the area are also advised to exercise caution as the smoke may reduce visibility.
No assets are currently under threat, however the CFS have issued a smoke warning for the area.
The alert explained the fire is causing smoke to drift near the Princes Hwy and residents are advised to close all doors and windows if the smoke is a concern for them.
For emergencies call Triple Zero (000)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.