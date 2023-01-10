Fire has broken out behind Monarto Zoo with CFS warning residents to activate their bushfire plan.
Motorists travelling through the area are also advised to exercise caution as the smoke may reduce visibility.
No assets are currently under threat, however the CFS have issued a smoke warning for the area.
The alert explained the fire is causing smoke to drift near the Princes Hwy and residents are advised to close all doors and windows if the smoke is a concern for them.
For emergencies call Triple Zero (000)
