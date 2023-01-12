Three other Club members in Bill Robinson, Adam Bright and Phil McGee had combined in Team Murraylands to compete in the Gran Fondo 150+team category on Saturday afternoon. The Gran Fondo consisted of 5 laps on the same Mt Buninyong circuit as the Pros were competing on. Each rider rode in their age group with Bright in the 19 - 34 years and Robinson and McGee in the 60 - 64 years. Right from the outset this was no ordinary Gran Fondo, with it being a National event riders were not holding back and went hard from the start.