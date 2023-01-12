A great representation of Murraylands Cycling Club members at the Australian Road Nationals in Ballarat.
Club member, James Hand, riding for Van D'am Racing in his last year in the Under 19 Men's at National level entered all 3 events, the Criterium on Friday afternoon, the Road Race on Saturday then topping it off with the Time Trial on Monday morning.
Hand's main aim this year was to improve on his results from last year's event that he had entered just to get experience at National level racing. He achieved that with a very strong result in the 22km, 15 lap Criterium race on the 1.1km Sturt Street circuit, finishing 28th amongst 40 of the best riders in Australia.
"For the 1st event, the Criterium, my main plan for the team was to just try to hang on for as long as possible, I ended up lasting the full race and was able to finish which was my major win for the weekend and one of my main goals," he said.
Saturday's Road Race of 9 laps around the very demanding 11km Mt Buninyong circuit was a flat out drag race from the start with the 77 starters setting a very fast pace right from the outset. James was able to match the pace for the first 4 laps but when the attacks started, James was cooked and couldn't go with them.
The 19km Time Trial at the Federation University, Mount Helen on Monday, James was fairly depleted from the first 2 events but pushed on to see what he was able to achieve. He managed a time of 28:55.91, well down on what he would be capable of on fresh legs.
"The time trial was just trying to see what I had left in my legs but unfortunately I was pretty gassed and couldn't keep the pace that I wanted and do the time that I needed" James said.
Three other Club members in Bill Robinson, Adam Bright and Phil McGee had combined in Team Murraylands to compete in the Gran Fondo 150+team category on Saturday afternoon. The Gran Fondo consisted of 5 laps on the same Mt Buninyong circuit as the Pros were competing on. Each rider rode in their age group with Bright in the 19 - 34 years and Robinson and McGee in the 60 - 64 years. Right from the outset this was no ordinary Gran Fondo, with it being a National event riders were not holding back and went hard from the start.
Unfortunately Bright suffered from a high with his diabetes in the first lap and had to pull out.
"I may have miscalculated my carb intake before the race and overdone it a bit."
