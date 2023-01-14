UPDATE 4PM, Tuesday, January 17: The Princes Highway, between Tailem Bend and Meningie will temporarily close from approximately 4pm today (17 January) due to rising water levels and tide and wind conditions.
The combination of floodwaters and effect of tides and strong winds in the area has inundated the Princes Highway at several low-lying locations adjacent Lake Albert between Ashville and Waltowa.
Signage will be in place to advise road users of the detour route, which will be via the Dukes Highway and McIntosh Way.
The Department understands that this closure and subsequent detour adds significant travel time for locals, however this closure is necessary for the safety of the community and to protect road infrastructure from damage
The Princes Highway will remain open for local residents, emergency and service authority vehicles.
The Department has been closely monitoring the water levels at the affected locations along the highway and has endeavoured to keep it open as long as possible, with teams undertaking daily assessments of the Princes Highway and other low-lying roads in the region.
The Department will continue to monitor the situation, and the highway will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Department will continue to provide regular updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages - including details of any road closures, detours and safety advice.
For the latest information on road closures and detours please visit www.traffic.sa.gov.au.
For more information on River Murray flooding, please visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
UPDATE 4PM, Saturday, January 14: The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that the Princes Highway will temporarily close to road users between Tailem Bend and Meningie from later tonight, January 14 2023, due to rising water levels.
Floodwaters have inundated the Princes Highway at several low-lying locations adjacent the Lower Lakes between Tailem Bend and Meningie.
The highway will be closed along this section for the safety of road users, who will be required to detour via the Dukes Highway and McIntosh Way.
The highway will remain available for emergency and service authority vehicles.
The Department has been closely monitoring the water levels at the affected locations along the highway and has endeavoured to keep it open as long as possible, with teams undertaking daily assessments of the Princes Highway and other low-lying roads in the region.
The Department will continue to monitor the situation, and the closure will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Department thanks road users for their patience while the road closure is in place.
For more information on River Murray flooding, please visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
The Department will provide updates via Facebook and Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.