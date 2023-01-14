The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Floodwaters force closure of Princes Highway between Tailem Bend and Meningie

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:25pm, first published January 14 2023 - 9:07pm
Flooded Road at Mypolonga last week. Picture by Lauren Thomson

UPDATE 4PM, Tuesday, January 17: The Princes Highway, between Tailem Bend and Meningie will temporarily close from approximately 4pm today (17 January) due to rising water levels and tide and wind conditions.

