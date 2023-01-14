The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that the Princes Highway will temporarily close to road users between Tailem Bend and Meningie from later tonight, January 14 2023, due to rising water levels.
Floodwaters have inundated the Princes Highway at several low-lying locations adjacent the Lower Lakes between Tailem Bend and Meningie.
The highway will be closed along this section for the safety of road users, who will be required to detour via the Dukes Highway and McIntosh Way.
The highway will remain available for emergency and service authority vehicles.
The Department has been closely monitoring the water levels at the affected locations along the highway and has endeavoured to keep it open as long as possible, with teams undertaking daily assessments of the Princes Highway and other low-lying roads in the region.
The Department will continue to monitor the situation, and the closure will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Department thanks road users for their patience while the road closure is in place.
For more information on River Murray flooding, please visit www.sa.gov.au/floods.
The Department will provide updates via Facebook and Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.