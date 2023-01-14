The Murray Valley Standard
Floodwaters force closure of Princes Highway between Tailem Ben and Meningie

By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 14 2023 - 9:15pm, first published 9:07pm
Flooded Road at Mypolonga last week Picture:Lauren Thomson

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport advises that the Princes Highway will temporarily close to road users between Tailem Bend and Meningie from later tonight, January 14 2023, due to rising water levels.

