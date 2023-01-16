The Murray Valley Standard
We Were at

Out and about on a warm day in Murray Bridge

Updated January 17 2023 - 1:54pm, first published January 16 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Travellers from far and wide enjoyed a nice warm weekend in Murray Bridge, whether it was cooling down in the pool or supporting the McGrath Foundation at the Imperial Cricket Club's Pink Stump Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.