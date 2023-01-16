Out and about on a warm day in Murray Bridge

Travellers from far and wide enjoyed a nice warm weekend in Murray Bridge, whether it was cooling down in the pool or supporting the McGrath Foundation at the Imperial Cricket Club's Pink Stump Day.
While the temperature may have been near searing at forty degrees Celsius, families and friends of all ages basked in the sun and splashed in the refreshing Murray Bridge Swimming Pool.
The Murray Valley Standard's photographer, William Bailey, was able to get out and about this weekend to photograph some of the summer fun.
If you have photos from events around the Murraylands, you can share them with our readers, by filling out a form online and attaching up to ten photos.
We love seeing the smiling faces of the people in the Murray Valley Standard community.
