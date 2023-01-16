The Murray Valley Standard
As the waters toppled longstanding levees, locals fail to see how levees have 'done their job''

By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:50pm, first published January 16 2023 - 1:30pm
The gaping hole at Cowirra after the levee failed during early hours of the morning. Picture: Supplied by Alex Nickolic

Cowirra resident, Alex Nikolic is still waiting to hear from any agencies regarding his home which was lost after the Cowirra levee broke, and he lost almost everything as the water quickly inundated his home.

