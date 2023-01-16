Cowirra resident, Alex Nikolic is still waiting to hear from any agencies regarding his home which was lost after the Cowirra levee broke, and he lost almost everything as the water quickly inundated his home.
During a public briefing on Thursday, January 12, Emergency Services Minister, Joe Szakacs said levees constructed, rebuilt or topped up by agencies, by councils, by emergency services are doing their job and they are still fully engaged.
"By no stretch are we out of the woods yet, these levees continue to be under load and they will continue to be monitored and it remains, as it has been throughout the months that we have been leading into this event," Minister Szakacs said.
Given that the Mid Murray has seen levee failures over recent weeks, Minister Szakacs redefined his comments about what levees he was referring to.
Minister Szakacs was only referring to the newly built council owned Mannum and Mypolonga township levees for example and not the other 10 Department for Environment and Water's agricultural levees, which equates to 67km of levees across the Lower Murray.
The Minister said the 'swamp' inundated by flood waters is already a part of the recovery plan.
"The recovery phase is starting, the recovery phase is significant, the recovery phase may be months, if not years in execution," Minister Szakacs said.
"The complex levee system is a matter now being contemplated by the Government, that is now being led by some high end work undertaken my the Department of Premier and Cabinet.
"But absolutely, the support of those people affected by swamps being inundated, the recovery return to agriculture and business as usual is a key focus of the recovery efforts," he said.
But for flood water refugee Alex Nikolic, the idea that levees are doing their job is deeply insulting.
"When we had our community consultations prior, my understanding was that all departments including council were working collaboratively," Mr Nikolic said.
"When I asked about the levee in Cowirra and if they would do any remediation works or even build a levee along Murray Terrace Cowirra as they did in the 70's their response was' it is not needed, the levee has been checked and is all good so no we are not doing any remediation works'.
"Reassurance was given it was up to standard," he said.
Mr Nikolic had evacuated when the State Emergency Services ordered an evacuation of Cowirra and surrounds, due to the likelihood of the township being cut off because of flood waters rising over the main street.
He only found out through social media that his house had been lost, with no actual notification until three days after the levee breached.
"Our property, next door and on Porter Street, Hallam Street side were inundated slightly but ours was in the direct path," Mr Nikolic said.
"It reached 1.6 metres so we have lost 90 per cent of what we own that was put up in the sheds but not high enough."
Mr Nikolic said he was unsure why no effort was made to plug the levee, or pumps brought in to remove the water from Cowirra.
"Considering the Department for Environment and Water spent three days using a helicopter and heavy machinery to protect a pump in between Ponde and Cowirra is appalling," Mr Nikolic said.
"The initial (SES) post stated they were fixing a levvy breach in Cowirra. Why didn't they utilise the equipment those days and patch the one in Cowirra?"
Mr Nikolic said he feels like Cowirra was abandoned the moment the levee broke due to only residences being affected by the water, with no council assets in the area.
"Council spent time in Mary Ann Reserve building another levvy behind the original, and around the rowing club to protect their assets. If they had no assets there those homes opposite the reserve would be under," Mr Nikolic said.
With kilometres of levees in the Mid Murray, Director of Water Infrastructure and Operations Sue Hutchings provided further information on the upkeep of DEW maintained levees.
"Government-owned levees are standardised and maintained at a height to contain the river at water levels at least equivalent to those observed during the 1974 flood," Mrs Hutchings said.
"DEW undertakes annual maintenance on the government-owned levee banks in the Lower Murray region to ensure that the levees are fit for purpose and meet their design specification.
"Annual maintenance includes weed slashing, herbicide spraying, vermin control, tree management, as well as both minor and major levee embankment repairs," she said.
"In the lead up to the 2022 River Murray flood peak, DEW inspected all levees in the government owned network and identified any remedial works required to ensure that they meet their intended design specification."
When asked about any additional works to agricultural levees, given the large quantity of them failing, Mrs Hutchings said that all landholders knew that they may not withstand the flood water.
"While agricultural levees provide some flood protection, it is not their primary purpose. Overtopping was anticipated at river flows above design level and has been openly communicated with landholders for many years," Mrs Hutchings said.
As of midday, Thursday, January 9, 68 catastrophic levee defects have been identified along with 168 major, 57 moderate and 84 minor from around 700 inspections.
