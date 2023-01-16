Palmer Primary School's polar bear FOUND

Update - 11am, Tuesday, January 17: Palmer's Primary School's polar bear statue has been found overnight.
A Palmer resident discovered the stolen bear dumped at around 2am this morning while they were on their way to work.
The investigation into the theft of the polar bear is currently still being investigated by Murray Mallee Police.
Original: Palmer Primary School's iconic polar bear has been allegedly stolen in a cold act by parties unknown.
While Murray Mallee Police are currently investigating the theft, the Palmer community is looking for more local support to recover and restore the polar icon to its residence at the primary school.
Principal of Palmer Primary School, Lauren Poole said the school is hoping to return the polar bear to its rightful place before the 2023 school year starts.
"It really means a lot to the kids, we've had the polar bear for two years since Cosi (South Australian TV presenter Andrew Costello) gave it to us, all of the community got behind us when Cosi was asking where it should go and they really rallied for us to get it for the school," Principal Poole said.
"Our school logo is a polar bear, we have out 'School Bear Values', everything we talk about is those values so that bear really pushes the representation of the things we value at school so it's really a mascot that we value a lot.
"It really personifies our school, it's much more than just a fibreglass mascot to us," she said.
A Murray Mallee Police spokesperson said the stolen polar bear was not the only incident that occurred at Palmer Primary School over the weekend.
"Police are investigating the theft of a polar bear statue from a school in Palmer sometime between Friday 13 January and 7pm on Sunday 15 January. The school's playground was also damaged," they said.
"Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Principal Poole said she would like to think the theft was just a group of people trying to have a laugh and fun, but to the kids at Palmer Primary School and the wider Palmer community, it is much more than that.
"It symbolises the community coming together to rally for something really special for our small town. To them it's just a polar bear but to us it really is a whole lot more," Principal Poole said.
"They've had their five minutes of fun, they've probably loved seeing all the attention it's got, but now they have to think about the kids and the community who worked really hard to get it and I hope they do the right thing."
