Palmer Primary School's polar bear FOUND

By Sam Lowe
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:56pm, first published January 16 2023 - 3:30pm
Palmer Primary School's polar bear statue stolen over weekend. Picture supplied

Update - 11am, Tuesday, January 17: Palmer's Primary School's polar bear statue has been found overnight.

Sam Lowe

Journalist

