Residents and visitors to Murray Bridge have been urged by the Rural City of Murray Bridge council to ensure they remain safe when attempting to view the flooding river 'in all its glory'.
Recent sustained high river flows past Sturt Reserve in Murray Bridge have saturated the ground to the point new, unfamiliar dangers are putting public safety at risk.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley said council had kept access to Sturt Reserve open as long as possible by incrementally extending closures as water levels rose, but it had reached a point where more significant closures were required.
"Flooding brings unfamiliar dangers that, for many of us, are not a part of our lived experience, and people sometimes get frustrated because the reasons for road closures are not always obvious," Mayor Thorley said.
"Oversaturation due to sustained high river flows can cause affected ground to become unstable - early warning signs like trees falling over alert us to the danger, while other unseen dangers can lurk below the surface of floodwaters such as slumping and sharp objects.
"So while the reason for a road closure may not be immediately obvious, please keep in mind there is often a lot more going on below the surface of the water and the surrounding environment that is not always visible to the untrained eye," he said.
"Keeping people safe remains our number one priority during this flood event - so it's vital that people pay attention to road closure signs and follow the advice of emergency service professionals and council workers."
The Rural City of Murray Bridge Council have also in recent weeks been questioned about safe locations for residents and visitors to view the 'once-in-a-lifetime' flood event.
Mayor Thorley said the River Murray is on display in all its glory and understandably people are visiting Murray Bridge because they are curious and want to see the river in flood for themselves.
"There are some amazing photo opportunities at the moment, the wildlife is flourishing - we just need to make sure people are being safe while they're viewing the river," Mayor Thorley said.
"Our number one priority is to keep people safe and if we can do that by providing a guide for the best views and services then we are happy to provide it."
The best viewing positions highlighted in the Murray Bridge Flood Viewing Guide include: Clifftop Drive, Sunnyside; Frank Jackman Lookout, Murray Bridge; Lindsay Sims Memorial Lookout (Murray Bridge East visitor bay); Murray Bridge RSL Bowling Club; Wharf Hill Lookout (opposite the Bridgeport Hotel); The Bridgeport Hotel; The Round House and The Station Carpark.
Printed copies of the viewing guide are available at the Murray Bridge Visitor Information Centre, Murray Bridge Library and the Local Government Centre. The guide also features places to eat and where to find public toilets.
