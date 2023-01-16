Members of the Murraylands Cycling Club (MCC) and other cyclists from the Murray Bridge Derailleurs will be taking part in several events during 2023's Tour Down Under (TDU).
Jason Woodard, Jai Fielke, Ryan Boyd, James Hand, Adam Bright and Zac Liebich hit the track over the past weekend and took part in the Norwood Cycling Club's Tour Down Under Sunday and Monday Criteriums.
Liebich was number one on the road on Sunday in the Junior D Grade, racing around the Victoria Park Circuit for 10 minutes.
MCC Vice President and resident of Jervois, Adam Bright started in the Men's E grade, racing for 25 minutes and 2 laps.
Woodard, MCC member and outgoing Club President - recently moved from Murray Bridge to Adelaide to complete his University Studies - competed in the Men's A Grade for 55 minutes and 2 laps along with Fielke and Boyd, both Unity College old scholars.
Ryan Boyd said that cycling was never a big thing for him, coming from a running background, but it all started when he started doing Pedal Prix at Murray Bridge's Unity College.
"From this I realised I loved cycling and I started doing Murray Bridge Saturday bunch rides," Ryan said.
"Going forward I started to race Norwood crits. Doing these I jumped through the grades fairly quickly and had a great super series in 2021; I got the privilege to ride in the Van D'am development squad. Then having another great year cycling, I got the opportunity to ride in the National Road Series squad for Van D'am for 2023."
Local cyclists Dale Manson, Craig Morrison, Andrew Beattie, Adam Bright and MCC Treasurer, Phil McGee, will be taking on the Challenge Tour starting at 6:00am on Friday, January 20.
The Challenge Tour will test even the toughest legs in a race between Norwood and Campbelltown - hours before the world's best take on Stage 3 of the Santos Tour Down Under men's race.
In an event first the ride will be a full UCI World Tour experience held on closed roads, with timing, nutrition stops and mechanical support also provided for all participants.
Three huge climbs: Norton Summit, Checker Hill and Corkscrew Road will feature. Two distances are available - the full 123.5 kilometre stage or an 83 kilometre option.
A festive atmosphere awaits at the finish line in Campbelltown, where participants are invited to relax, refuel and enjoy the race as it unfolds on the big screens.
Dale Manson said that he has had great enjoyment from participating in past TDU community races, particularly the 2020 race that ended in Murray Bridge, and this year will be taking on the 83 kilometre world tour track.
"The 2020 TDU event finishing in Murray Bridge really honed my keenness to remain involved in the TDU Community Rides," Dale said.
"This year however, the general Community Ride concept was dropped by the TDU organisers in favour of a hardcore Community Challenge that involved a series of gut-busting hill climbs that would be daunting to even the most experienced sport rider.
"Despite that, as a recreational rider I still threw my hat in the ring to participate," he said.
"Even if I do not manage to conquer the mountain stages, there will be a sense of genuine involvement in what I consider to be South Australia's paramount sporting festival."
