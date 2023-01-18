Discover what's on in the Murraylands

OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Friday, January 20, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 2.30am-9pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
TURN THE PAGE
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Friday, January 20 & Saturday, January 21, Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St, 10am-4pm Friday, 9.30am-11.30am Saturday. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain. For information phone 8539 1175.
SOUNDS BY THE RIVER
Sounds by the River 2023
Saturday, January 21, Mannum Golf Club, 1pm-9.40pm, Sounds By The River is back in Mannum, and despite having to relocate due to river levels, an unforgettable lineup will be hitting the Mannum golf greens. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/sounds-by-the-river3
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, January 21, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Speedcars, Modlites, Modified Sedans, Formula 500s, AMCAs, Wingless Sprints, Junior Sedans hit the Murray Bridge Speedway track tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
AUSTRALIA DAY ON THE GREEN
Mannum's Australia Day breakfast
Thursday, January 26, Mannum Showgrounds, from 7am. Join fellow Mannumites in celebrating Australia Day with a free breakfast before a day of celebrations. For more information, visit https://www.mid-murray.sa.gov.au/experience/event-calendar/events/australia-day-breakfast
AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE BRIDGE
Murray Bridge Australia Day Celebrations 2023
Thursday, January 26, Edwards Square, from 7am, Enjoy Australia Day formalities including Welcome to Country, guest speakers, awards presentation and Citizenship Ceremony for our newest residents. For more information, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/events/event-calendar/events/australia-day-celebrations-2023
AUSTRALIA DAY RACES
Murray Bridge Races
Thursday, January 26, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-7pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
AUSTRALIA DAY AT THE COORONG
Coorong Council Australia Day celebrations
Thursday, January 26, Tintinara Football Oval 7.30am-10am, Willow Street Tailem Bend 11am-1pm, Sherlock Community Hall from 6pm, Saturday, January 28, Meningie Lions Park 9.30am-12noon. Celebrate Australia Day across the Coorong district. For more information, visit https://www.coorong.sa.gov.au/community/events/australiaday
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Sunday, January 29, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Northpoint Fleurieu Strathalbyn Cup, For racing purists and those interested in the action off the track, the Northpoint Fleurieu Strathalbyn Cup is the ideal weekend getaway with something for everybody - including free kids activities. Phone 8536 2248 for more details.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
