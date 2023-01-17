As two worlds collide with more heatwaves predicted and the flood waters bringing thousands of sightseers to the River Murray, caution is being urged for travellers to not only have a bushfire action plan, but to use common sense when flying personal drones to capture the enormity of the flood waters.
With grass fires recently being seen in the dry Adelaide Hills conditions, and a number of haystack fires in the Murraylands, there is a strong caution urged to know your way around the roads and highways if a catastrophic fire day is called.
A firm reminder has also been issued to keep to residents and visitors wanting to capture footage of the flood waters using means of aviation devices such as drones, to remain alert of CFS and SES warnings in the area.
"Unapproved drones are not permitted to operate within 9km of an incident where CFS is the Control Agency. Pilots flying drones above a fire ground without authorisation may be prosecuted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA)," a spokesperson from the CFS said.
"CFS aircraft are instantly grounded if a drone is spotted over a fire ground, as firebombers travel at 300kph in the same airspace as drones fly - up to 120m above ground. A collision with a drone will result in a catastrophic event for the pilot and aircraft."
At the flood update on Thursday, January 12, Minister for Emergency Services, Joe Szakacs urged people with drones to use common sense.
"There are some very strict regulations around the use of drones, CASA, as the national regulator, has extremely strict regulations in place for Drones," Minister Szakacs said.
"Drones are a great thing, they're used recreationally by a lot of people. But like any of these things, nobody should be turning on their drone and using it that is not fully aware of the rules and regulations.
"Caution must be exercised, we never want to see drones or other aircraft being used in areas where there is a fire, because it does seriously impede the ability of our aerial firefighter fleet to get in there quickly and douse the fire on the ground," he said.
Other rules include: drone users must not fly over or above people or in a populous area. This could include beaches, parks, events, or sport ovals where there is a game in progress.
If you believe you've seen someone breaking the rules, you can report it to CASA.
Fines of up to $1,110 can be issued per offence. If the matter is taken to court, fines of up to $11,100 can be imposed.
For more information about the use of drones, head to https://www.casa.gov.au/knowyourdrone
