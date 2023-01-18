How Murrayland councils are celebrating Australia Day Advertising Feature

Australia Day honours take place all across the nation. Picture supplied.

Australia Day means many things to many different people. An element of the day worth celebrating is the Australia Day Honours, recognising people across the country for their hard work and dedication to their communities.



Mayor Wayne Thorley, said that Australia Day Awards are important as they acknowledge the triumphs of community members who go above and beyond to help THEIR community thrive.

"It's a day for those in our council area from all backgrounds and communities to come together to embrace our diversity, enjoy our lifestyle and celebrate our unity," he said.

"We have witnessed how resilient our community is in the face of adversity, especially during the recent high river flows. Recent events have shown that we support and protect each other, an important ingredient for a thriving community.

"We acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of our First Nations people, the Ngarrindjeri, who have been here thousands of years, and those who have come from all corners of the globe to call this place home."

Breakfast will be provided by local service clubs for a gold coin donation and barista coffee will also be available from 7am. The official ceremony will begin at 7.45am with a Welcome to Country, award presentations and a citizenship ceremony.



District Council of Karoonda East Murray will be holding their Australia Day celebrations at the Marama Community Hall, celebrating the day in their newly improved facilities. The Marama Community Incorporated group were successful in receiving grant funding last year of $150,000 from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, funded by the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.

Called the Marama Community Hall Revival, the project supports improvements for the regional town's central meeting place to increase its use year-round, fostering community connectedness and communal space for community support during difficult times.