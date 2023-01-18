Landholders in the Murraylands have been urged by the Landscape Board to be on the lookout for invasive grasses as the weather warms up.
Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board district officer Jamie Courtney said last year's unseasonably wet Spring conditions provide ideal conditions for invasive summer weed species like buffel grass, African lovegrass, coolatai grass and fountain grass to flourish unnoticed.
"Some summer grass species can be hard to spot at the best of times, but the cool, wet winter has boosted winter vegetation which can hide emerging summer weeds," Mr Courtney said.
"There are a number of roadworks and infrastructure projects in the region at the moment, and the movement of soil and high traffic use risks the movement of seeds and the establishment of weeds.
"The spread of weeds can also be linked to the movement of tractors, slashers and other agricultural implements, and vehicles that haven't been sufficiently cleaned to remove contaminated debris," he said.
Landowners in the region have been encouraged by the landscape board to regularly review sites where summer grasses may emerge, and seek help to identify and control incursions.
"Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board district officers can help property owners, blockies and farmers to identify summer weeds and relevant control options, and we encourage you to contact your local landscape office as a first port of call," Mr Courtney said.
"Fact sheets for several summer grass species are available on our website, or for comprehensive information about best-practise control options, consult the controlling weeds section of the PIRSA website."
Buffel grass and coolatai grass are both listed as reportable weed species, and therefore any suspected sightings must be reported to the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board.
