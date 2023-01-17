The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Mallee Police seek community support to locate missing man

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Murraylands man, Jamie. Picture supplied

South Australian Police (SAPOL) are currently seeking community support to locate a missing Murraylands man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.