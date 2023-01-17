Murray Mallee Police seek community support to locate missing man

South Australian Police (SAPOL) are currently seeking community support to locate a missing Murraylands man.
Jamie, age 43, was last seen at a Glenside address at around 12pm on Friday, December 30.
Jamie's family and police are looking to locate him as soon as possible, as they are concerned for his welfare.
Jamie is around 175cm tall, weighs 82kg, is of medium build, and has short brown hair in a Mohawk style.
It was reported by SAPOL that he was believed to have been seen briefly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, January 14, but was not spoken to by staff.
Anyone who spots Jamie or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.
