levee anger

It did not include the other 10 Department for Environment and Water's agricultural levees, which equated to 67km of levees across the Lower Murray.
But for flood water refugee Alex Nikolic, the idea that levees are doing their job is deeply insulting.
"When we had our community consultations prior, my understanding was that all departments including council were working collaboratively," Mr Nikolic said.
"When I asked about the levee in Cowirra and if they would do any remediation works or even build a levee along Murray Terrace Cowirra as they did in the 70s their response was' it is not needed, the levee has been checked and is all good so no we are not doing any remediation works'.
"Reassurance was given it was up to standard," he said.
Mr Nikolic had evacuated when the State Emergency Services ordered an evacuation of Cowirra and surrounds, due to the likelihood of the township being cut off because of flood waters rising over the main street.
"Considering the Department for Environment and Water spent three days using a helicopter and heavy machinery to protect a pump in between Ponde and Cowirra is appalling," Mr Nikolic said.
Mr Nikolic said he feels like Cowirra was abandoned the moment the levee broke due to only residences being affected by the water, with no council assets in the area. .
As of midday, Thursday, January 9, 68 catastrophic levee defects have been identified along with 168 major, 57 moderate and 84 minor from around 700 inspections.
