The Murray Valley Standard

Lower Murray Bowls returns after holiday break

January 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Jervois needs a win in returning round to stay in the competition. Picture by William Bailey

Lower Murray bowls resumes this Friday night after players spent their last few weeks enjoying the holiday season with their families and friends.

