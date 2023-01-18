Lower Murray Bowls returns after holiday break

Lower Murray bowls resumes this Friday night after players spent their last few weeks enjoying the holiday season with their families and friends.
As the season restarts, all Division One bowlers will play under the new lights at the Murray Bridge Bowling Club which should create a great spectacle for all who have come to watch.
It is proposed that this becomes a regular feature for the corresponding round each season, with the host venue rotating through all of the clubs.
In a rather unique twist, the two top placed sides, middle sides and bottom sides are all opposed to each other.
Murray Bridge, 11 points clear at the top, can just about clinch the minor premiership with a win over Karoonda, and will be strongly favoured to do just that.
Ben Traeger's rink was strong all last year, and at home in the new year, should be too strong.
The winner of Mannum vs Tailem Bend will likely jump up to second place, but a loss would leave them vulnerable to a challenge from the fifth placed side.
Mannum will be using Murray Bridge as their home venue until their own greens are uncovered following the threat from flooding, and hopefully have taken the opportunity to accustom themselves to the greens.
They have suffered from post Christmas slumps the last few seasons, and will be keen to arrest this trend.
Terry McDonnell will be crucial to their chances and he will be backed to lead Mannum to a win.
RSL and Jervois will face off with the loser all but eliminated from finals prospects, but the winner will remain well in contention.
Although both sides have underperformed, Jervois look a bit more settled and are probably slight favourites.
- With thanks to PJ & Derek Vanderzon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.