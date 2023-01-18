Tailem Bend Ferry returns to normal operations

Update - 12.45pm, Wednesday, January 18 - The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have advised the Tailem Bend Ferry has now returned to normal operations following removal of the impacting tree branch.
Original - The Tailem Bend Ferry has been temporarily closed as a tree branch has been caught in the ferry's cabling.
The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have announced the immediate temporary closure to ensure the safety of any travellers on the Tailem Bend Ferry.
Currently, the closest alternative route for travellers looking to cross the river is Swanport Bridge (upstream).
Once the hazardous tree branch has been removed from the ferry's cabling and it is safe to operate, the Department of Infrastructure and Transport will reopen the Tailem Bend Ferry.
River residents and travellers are reminded by the Department to stay up to date with ferry and road access throughout the duration of the current River Murray flood event.
For more information regarding the status of all River Murray ferries, click here.
