The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Tailem Bend Ferry returns to normal operations

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated January 18 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tree branch causes ferry closure - Ferry now reopened. Picture file

Update - 12.45pm, Wednesday, January 18 - The Department of Infrastructure and Transport have advised the Tailem Bend Ferry has now returned to normal operations following removal of the impacting tree branch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.