The Murraylands and Riverland wine industry is set to develop a 10-year blueprint, defining a pathway to recovery following unprecedented challenges over the past few years.
The wine region is currently facing an oversupply of red wine grapes. Sales of Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon have fallen drastically because of the loss of the China market.
Compounded by high input costs and extreme inflationary pressure on global shipping rates, this has strained Australian wine's ability to be competitive on the global market.
Murraylands and Riverland grape growers and winemakers have felt the brunt of this, with recent floods further compounding these issues.
Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, said she wants the grape production across the Riverland and Murraylands to continue and flourish.
"The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to supporting the region's grape growers and winemakers to get on the road to recovery," Minister Scriven said.
"The Riverland along with the Murraylands, is home to over 60 per cent of the State's wine grape production and is the largest wine region, by volume, in Australia. Now, undoubtedly, this vital region is facing one of its toughest periods in living memory."
This blueprint will serve to bring all participants in the River Murray wine supply chain to work together, ensuring it is again a sustainable and thriving industry.
To assist the local industry to deal with the ongoing challenging conditions, the South Australian Government is providing a $100,000 grant to the region for the development of a 10-year industry blueprint, with Riverland Wine contributing a further $50,000.
The blueprint will identify strategic priorities for the entire region's wine industry to help it recover from some of the most challenging times in decades and improve productivity.
A steering committee with representation from across the industry and government will also be formed, with an independent chair, to ensure wide consultation and input from the entire supply chain.
