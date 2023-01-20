Dangerous Mould and Asbestos risk in Flood cleanup

With the River Murray showing signs of receding further up stream, the slow and arduous task of the clean up now begins for the Murraylands.
The water in some low lying areas, such as Swan Reach and Caurnamont, has left entire townships in varying levels of submersion now poses a serious risk to residents during cleanup.
Asbestos and Mould in infrastructure is a concern of Green Industries SA as residents may try to clean up their shacks without being fully aware of what may be lurking in their sodden walls.
Alex Zimmermann, State Recovery Co-ordinator, urges all flood affected River Murray residents to sign up to the Green Industries SA assessment.
"Part of that assessment, we will be looking at the structure as well as any hazardous materials. that may necessitate specialists coming in to remove, we include asbestos in that, as we are aware the age of some shacks means there may be asbestos involved," he said.
"Part of the clean up will involve getting into those shacks, and we really don't want people to unnecessarily exposing themselves to hazardous materials during the clean up process. thats why its really important to register for a structure and clean up assessment.
"We will provide a way of being able to dispose the articles from the premise and around the premise, that have been destroyed and damaged by the floods. It is likely, we may ask residents to pile up this waste in particular locations close to the vicinity of properties that have registered, and then there will be a large scale pickup."
There's no cost for a structural assessment, the clean-up of waste identified through these assessments will be paid for jointly by the state and commonwealth government and will be free for all those who register.
But Asbestos isn't just the main concern during flood recovery, as shacks and residences remain partially submerged for weeks leading to a mass mould issue throughout buildings.
"It's not just Asbestos, but of course mould. We are well-aware that there is likely to be issues dealing with mould, and being in the presence of mould without the right type of protective equipment," Mr Zimmermann said.
Information on handling asbestos is available here:
Due to the high water levels, and untold damage to arterial roads to some townships. Residents may have to a little patient for assessors to visit, as roads have been washed away due to the force of the water, and until the water recedes crews won't be visiting due to safety concerns.
For more information head to, Flood disaster waste management
