Extra mental health support services for flood impacted communities are being rolled out across the River Murray.
The additional services - funded by the Government's $1 million SA Flood Mental Health Response package - include more children's counselling and expanded adult services in a bid to ensure residents stay mentally healthy for the duration of the recovery period.
Local mental health services will be working in close partnership with Emergency Relief Centres to ensure there are clear referral pathways between services that are easily accessible for the community.
South Australian Premier's Advocate for Suicide Prevention, Nadia Clancy, said the State Government are here to support the flood impacted communities for the long haul as it is known the effects of flooding can last beyond when the water subsides.
"Through innovative programs like these, we will give more people the help they need, sooner," Ms Clancy said.
The announcement of extra services follows the first round of mental health support announced last month, including more psychological and mental health nursing services, increased psychiatrist support via Telehealth, more child mental health specialists and community resilience and wellbeing programs.
The SA Flood Mental Health Response package supports impacted people across the region to get help in the best way for them - whether face-to-face, in the community, via phone, telehealth or local schools.
Acting Director Mental Health Strategy, Liz Prowse, said we have learned a lot through mental health response to bushfires, COVID-19 and drought.
"Getting in the right support to regional communities as soon as possible is vital to helping people at risk of new or emerging mental health concerns," Ms Prowse said.
"This funding boost will deliver more clinicians, allied health professionals and services to the rural communities that will need them most - not just for now, but for the months to come."
