New season new me: How to authentically reinvent yourself

It's important to have a clear vision and reason behind reinventing yourself so that you don't fall back into old habits. Picture from Shutterstock.

There comes a time in many people's lives when they feel growing pains, accompanied of course by a lack of certainty surrounding who they are to the world, or who they're presenting themselves as.



If you are feeling this way at all, just know that it's truly never too late to reinvent yourself in order to become someone that feels more authentically you.

The issue is, however, that many don't know where to even begin. Do you switch your hairdo and start going by a different name? Do you do a social media wipe and become a mysterious enigma? Well, yes and no.

Today we'll discuss the ins and outs of how to reinvent yourself in a way that is comfortable for you. Read on to unearth some useful techniques that'll help transform you into your more authentic self.

Switch your style

There's so much terminology to describe not just someone's personality, but by extension, their style. Tomboy, girly girl, alternative, preppy, the list goes on. So when you make a bid to reinvent yourself, how do you find a style that feels truly authentic to you, rather than a copy of a media stereotype? Our answer? Shop secondhand.



Mainstream stores tend to represent the current trend cycle in their merchandise, which of course you can pick and choose from, but if you exclusively buy from these brands you may find yourself melding into a copy of another person. Shopping second-hand allows you to find your own vision.

Figure out a vision

Ok so a new wardrobe is fantastic, but part of reinventing yourself also involves figuring out exactly who you're hoping to be. It's important to have a clear vision and reason behind this reinvention so that you don't fall back into old habits.



Understanding why you want this fresh start will be able to equip you with a clearer path surrounding the focused evolution of your style.

It's also important to take a step back and consider your own motivations, just to make sure that you're reinventing yourself for yourself and nobody else. Reinventing yourself in one way or another should only ever stem from yourself.



Changing for somebody else, either to try and gain their affection, attention, or get back at them will never lead to positive long-term happiness. In fact, changing for someone else may even lead to you feeling more lost further down the line.

When you understand your own motivations, you can reinvent yourself past a superficial level and in a way that's actually sustainable and more likely to really stick. Knowing why you're transforming and how you'd like to present yourself on the other side of your transformation will ensure that this process stays more exciting and fulfilling, with the potential to lead to new hobbies, new relationships and a whole new, healthier lifestyle.

Adopt an alter ego

Have you ever heard of the phrase "fake it till you make it"? Well, that's what your alter ego is here for. We aren't talking about a whole fake persona fight club style. No, we simply mean having the version of yourself that you want to be inside your head to push you that much closer to truly embodying them.

When you're doing something new that would normally instil anxiety into your core, today your alter ego is doing it instead. The confident, cool person you're striving to be. This tactic will also help you be gentle with yourself throughout your transition.



Although we may all be in need of a push from time to time, we should still be sure to take stock of how we talk to ourselves sometimes. The aim is never to be your own worst critic, but instead your own best friend.

Uniform dressing

Do you remember when you were at school and you were relegated to weekly uniform dressing? Sure, everybody wore the same shirt and skirt or pants, yet each individual found a way to make it their own.



Be it shortening the hem of the skirt or adding some subtle jewels to embellish the neutral colour palette of their school attire, no matter how strict your school's uniform policy was, teenagers still always found a way to make theirs unique.

So why not take this approach to your adult lifestyle? By creating a uniform for yourself, you can ensure that you'll have a set style template to fall back on.



In other words, developing a sort of style uniform can help keep you feeling like yourself even on days where you may not have the energy to take creative liberties with your look. In a time when you're trying to reinvent yourself both emotionally and physically, having a set outfit can draw you back to your centre when you start to feel a little influx.

If this idea doesn't resonate with you, and creativity is more your bread and butter, then you can easily amend this little style technique to work for you.



How? Rather than choosing specific clothing, choose a colour palette that makes you feel comfortable and the most like yourself, or perhaps even specific accessories like rings, novelty earrings, or silky scarves.



Find comfort in your interpretation of a uniform. It will be your north star whenever you begin to feel a little lost.



Style plays a big part in your inner transformation. It shows the world who you are in a simple and accessible way, alongside helping you to feel more comfortable in your skin when out in the wide world.



So whether you have to adopt an alter ego for a short period of time in order to fake the confidence you need, or find yourself needing to revert back to a style uniform to maintain a touch of consistency in your new look, just remember that all these tips and tricks are really just tactics to assist you on your journey to discovering your authentic self.

