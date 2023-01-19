The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

SES swiftwater teams report rescue at Younghusband

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 19 2023 - 11:30am
River residents urged to not drive through floodwaters. Picture by William Bailey

A driver was rescued by SES swiftwater teams in Younghusband yesterday, following reports a vehicle had entered the floodwaters.

