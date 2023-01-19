SES swiftwater teams report rescue at Younghusband

A driver was rescued by SES swiftwater teams in Younghusband yesterday, following reports a vehicle had entered the floodwaters.
As part of the rescue operation, SES deployed a swiftwater rescue team of 4 along with a QLD Fire and rescue swiftwater team and vessel, a rescue helicopter and two NSW high-clearance Unimog vehicles to the site.
Rescue crews were winched down from the helicopter to check if anyone was trapped in the floating vehicle; however, the trapped people managed to escape moments before SES teams arrived.
SES Swiftwater Technician Vincent Scully said the outcome was very positive and the driver is safe and well, and that crews were quick to respond, aiding in locating the driver and recovering the vehicle.
SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie said it is a timely reminder to never drive, ride or walk-through floodwaters.
"We may be seeing flood waters receding slowly, but we are still amid an emergency flood event which poses many risks to our communities," Mr Beattie said.
"We had an excellent result today. Everyone was safe and that is the best outcome for all. Thank you to our SES personnel and volunteers who assisted."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.