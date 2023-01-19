The peak of the floods may have passed, but that hasn't removed the danger present from the remaining high flow rate and the concern about submerged objects currently travelling down the Murray River.
As some restrictions are eased from Barmera to the South Australian Border due to the slowing of the flow, the restrictions remain firmly in place for the Murraylands and below.
Yesterday, rescued by SES swiftwater teams in Younghusband yesterday, following reports a vehicle had entered the floodwaters and the Tailem Bend Ferry was forced to close due a tree branch being caught in the ferry cabling.
Premier Peter Malinauskas said the decision to ease the upper river restrictions represented a 'first sign' of the long awaited clean up process.
"Basically from Barmera to the border, we will now have an easing of restrictions so that motorised vessels can go on the water," he said.
"People can now go out on the water, in their dinghy, throw a line in, do some yabbying - just make sure you observe some basic rules when it comes to personal safety.
"We are now starting to ease our way into a different phase, there will be challenges still confronting us when it comes to this flooding event. We know there's a big clean-up effort in front of us.""It's not just about the level of water, it's about the flow rate, the ability to determine what sort of obstacles might be submerged in the water - there's a whole range of factors that have been taken into consideration," he said.
Police Commissioner and State Coordinator, Grant Stevens said that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean the river necessarily is receding.
"It's not just about the level of water, it's about the flow rate, the ability to determine what sort of obstacles might be submerged in the water - there's a whole range of factors that have been taken into consideration by a group of multi-agency staff who are making those decisions in relating to when they can make the recommendation to me," he said.
"The decision that we've put into affect today is recognising the fact that there is a set of changing circumstances, and there a level of safety that can be achieved with people using common sense,'
But as restrictions remain for the Murraylands, awareness of what types of submerged hazards may be lurking in the water is paramount to safe return to recreational fun on the River Murray.
"There is an increase to the amount of debris in the river system, there are lots of submerged obstacles that we simply don't know about,
"We are talking about community infrastructure, street signs and bollards. We have submerged fencings, fencing that may have come loose from its fixing and is floating through the river.
"People still need to exercise caution, the river is always something we need to approach with common sense. Because there are inherent risks being on the river, most people who access the river are aware of those risks, there is a higher risk level at the moment because if the fact there is so much material in the river."
Restrictions of the Murraylands remain:
On-shore fishing is allowed, but fishers are urged to use caution due to soft edges surrounding the River, and that anything caught should be thoroughly cleaned due to risk of gastro.
These restrictions apply on all parts of the river between the border and the Wellington Ferry, including all creeks, tributaries, lakes, lagoons and other bodies of water connected to it, with the exception of Lake Bonney.
The restrictions do not apply to boating on the River Murray that is reasonably required for:
Fines are in place for breaching the restrictions, which may result in a expiation notice for $1,000, plus a victims of crime levy.
