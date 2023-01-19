The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Murraylands and Lower Lake residents still told to keep off water as submerged hazards remain a key safety concern

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
Premier Peter Malinauskas at Mannum Football Club Picture:Lauren Thomson

The peak of the floods may have passed, but that hasn't removed the danger present from the remaining high flow rate and the concern about submerged objects currently travelling down the Murray River.

