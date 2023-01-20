Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton has visited the flood affected Riverlands and the Murraylands, a predominantly Liberal held heartland to look at the strategies made that has both sides of politics praising community and local government efforts.
Mr Dutton, alongside Senator Tony Passin, Adrian Pederick MP, Coorong Mayor Paul Simmons and Murray Bridge Mayor, Wayne Thorley gathered by the Murray Bridge War Memorial to discuss the DefenCell, and other decisions made to protect townships and critical infrastructure.
Speaking to the media, Mr Dutton said that the collective knowledge of prior floods had been an influence how the region tackled the flood crisis.
"I think one of the most impressive things we've seen is the preparedness and the activity thats taken place on the ground. It's a credit to those involved building the levees, and the preparation, knowing what was coming out, to respond to it," he said.
"There's not a great deal of corporate memory in the community from 1956, but there's enough that really allowed the community to respond in the best way possible."
The Federal Opposition Leader wants tourists to have the confidence to return to the River Murray regions, as the once-in-a-lifetime event was not as catastrophic as the eastern states.
"I think one of the things we miss in the eastern states, is that floods generally there are quick, catastrophic events with people having to be rescued, houses being inundated, vehicles floating down the road. Thats not what has been the case here, and it's important to convey that message to the rest of the country, that most parts of South Australia would welcome tourists tomorrow," Mr Dutton said.
"Book your holiday within the next few months, or the next six months to provide support to the tourist operators."
