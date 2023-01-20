The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

Federal Opposition Leader is touring flood affected areas in the Liberal heartland of the Barker electorate

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:58pm
(Left to right) Senator Tony Passon, Adrian Pederick MP, Coorong Mayor Paul Simmons and Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley. Picture: Lauren Thomson

Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton has visited the flood affected Riverlands and the Murraylands, a predominantly Liberal held heartland to look at the strategies made that has both sides of politics praising community and local government efforts.

