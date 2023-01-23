The Murray Valley Standard

Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants return to the court

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants return after holiday break. Picture by William Bailey

Despite the sandbagging work done by the club, knee-deep water is surrounding the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis club and inundating some of the courts, forcing players to relocate for an indefinite period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.