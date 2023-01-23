Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis Pennants return to the court

Despite the sandbagging work done by the club, knee-deep water is surrounding the Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis club and inundating some of the courts, forcing players to relocate for an indefinite period.
It has been a tough time for the tennis club who also had to cancel their first game due to excessive heat, but the Pennant players have finally hit the hardcourts at Christian Reserve to play their first game back.
Starting off the day, Postel took the win 6-45 to Swanport's 2-31.
Doubles: A Morrell, P Holmes v A Ahrens, A Goodridge 9-4; T Jones, C Martin v E Slattery, A Zarantonello 9-3.
Singles: A Morrell v A Ahrens 3-9; P Holmes v A Goodridge 6-0; T Jones v E Slattery 6-1; C Martin v A Zaratonello 6-4.
Extra Doubles: A Morrell, T Jones v A Ahrens, E Slattery 6-4; P Holmes, C Martin v A Goodridge, A Zaratonello 0-6.
The second match of the day, Schools defeated Sportsmen, 7-51 to 1-14.
Doubles: A Lapinskas, D Altmann v S Dean, J Joy 9-3; Dan Altmann, B Hattam v L King,
B Leggett 9-2.
Singles: A Lapinskas v S Dean 6-0; B Hattam v J Joy 3-6; Dan Altmann v L King 6-0; D
Altmann v B Leggett 6-1
Extra Doubles: A Lapinskas, Dan Altmann v S Dea, L King 6-1; D Altmann, B Hattam v J Joy, B Leggett 6-1
Junior and Doubles Murray Bridge Lawn Tennis competitions will return on February 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.