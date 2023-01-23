Chipping away at Aussie traditions

Some great Aussie traditions are taking a battering - and that is not only referring to the cooking style.
Potatoes are in short supply, forcing chicken shops, hotels, cafes and fish-and-chip outlets to ration their supplies of hot chips to the public.
Fish-and-chips are great summer fare, especially at the beach, but they now face the risk of becoming a delicacy rather than a staple.
Hotels and cafes have put up signs alerting customers to the shortage - the chips that are served may vary in type.
The situation comes after a lack of lettuce late in 2022 - after COVID-19 - that resulted in cabbage being substituted.
This affected the salads that were able to be served in some areas.
But people are becoming more tolerant of these scenarios after coping with the pandemic and its fallout.
In some states, another fried foodstuff - the mighty dim-sim - was in short supply.
This is on top of a scarcity of antibiotics with some pharmacies resorting to making their own batches of the medications to keep clients satisfied with their level of care.
At least the shortage of some food and goods keeps down the out-of-pocket costs in these inflationary times.
Let's hope the potato growers of Australia "chip in" with a remedy.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
