The Murray Valley Standard
A celebration of music, community, and the start of recovery

SL
By Sam Lowe
Updated January 24 2023 - 2:11pm, first published January 23 2023 - 1:30pm
In the middle of a major natural disaster in the region, thousands of locals and visitors alike hit the greens of the Mannum Golf Club to support the region and great music for the annual Sounds by the River festival.

