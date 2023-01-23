In the middle of a major natural disaster in the region, thousands of locals and visitors alike hit the greens of the Mannum Golf Club to support the region and great music for the annual Sounds by the River festival.
Performances from some big names like Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins and Bernard Fanning filled the sold out venue and the town of Mannum in a night of joy, colour and of course, music.
Sounds by the River marked the first step on a long road to recovery for the flood impacted region and it is expected to have brought in $3.2 million, benefiting the local community and the local tourism industry.
Mid Murray Council Mayor, Simone Bailey said Sounds by the River is a great opportunity for tourism in the region and for local clubs to raise money.
"Mid Murray Council is very appreciative and proud to have Sounds by the River held in our area, especially this year where it will provide a much-needed boost during what is typically the region's peak season, counteracting the tourism downturn as a result of extended and significant River Murray flooding and after some quiet seasons with COVID restrictions," Mayor Bailey said.
"These benefits flow on to the surrounding districts of Murray Bridge and Palmer, the Adelaide Hills and Barossa, plus transport bringing attendees from the Adelaide metropolitan area."
