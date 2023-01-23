The Murray Valley Standard

Fostering an interest in conserving the environment

By Sam Lowe
The River Murray Youth Council at the 2022 end of year trip. Picture supplied

Twenty-five junior environmentalists from around the River Murray got together at the end of 2022 to celebrate 20 years of the River Murray Youth Council (RMYC).

