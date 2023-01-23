Twenty-five junior environmentalists from around the River Murray got together at the end of 2022 to celebrate 20 years of the River Murray Youth Council (RMYC).
The RMYC, hosted by the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board, plays an important role in fostering an interest in the environment amongst the next generation, and getting them actively involved in conserving and caring for the region.
Beginning in 2002 as a program for Lower Murray high school students, the RMYC quickly gained momentum and an Upper Murray group was established for students in the Riverland in 2007.
The 2 separate groups enabled experiences to be tailored to their local area and minimised the travel for participants.
Callum Isaacs, who was a member of the Upper Murray group between 2017 and 2021, said being part of the RMYC provided him with many opportunities and inspired him to pursue a career in the environmental field.
"One of my fondest memories was installing the Peter Jacobs Trail at Maize Island Conservation Park in Waikerie. The group worked on the trail during 2018, from marking out the track and installing directional bollards, to developing interpretive signs for visitors to read along the way," Callum said.
"I've always had an interest in the environment, but I realised my interest was in conserving and protecting our landscapes. Once I left school, I was keen to pursue a job in this area.
"I've recently joined the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board as District Field Officer, so it's fair to say the knowledge I gained from being in the RMYC and building relationships with staff has helped me with this," he said.
Moving into the future, the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board are looking to keep the RMYC program going and said there were no signs of the program slowing down anytime soon.
Regional Education Officer Ilyth Burton said that the 20th anniversary of the RMYC is a significant achievement for a grassroots community initiative.
"It's fantastic that the RMYC is still going strong all these years later. Being able to provide this opportunity to many students and seeing them develop on a personal level has been so rewarding," Ilyth said.
"The program has evolved from meeting after school once a month, to regular full-day events. More recently, the Upper and Lower Murray groups have come together for joint activities, and participated in day field trips and projects with a focus on local environmental topics chosen by participating students.
"We've explored many parts of our region and enjoyed different activities like animal handling sessions, an astronomy session in the River Murray Dark Sky Reserve, toured Meldanda and made bird boxes, conducted frog surveys at Banrock Station and assisted in their revegetation projects by planting trees," she said.
Recently the group of future environmentalists celebrated the end of 2022 and the two decade mark with a trip to Port Noarlunga for a day of snorkelling and fishing.
Information sessions for students looking to join or continue their work with the 2023 RMYC will be held in March, with more information available from the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board.
