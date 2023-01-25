The Murray Valley Standard
Our People
Meet the Locals

Murray Bridge man receives OAM for outstanding community voluntary work

Lauren Thomson
By Lauren Thomson
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
Trevor Gordan has been awarded an OAM for his continued volunteer work in the Murraylands. Picture: Lauren Thomson

A man with decades worth of volunteering behind him, is receiving one of the highest accolades an everyday Australian can be rewarded with.

Journalist

