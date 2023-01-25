A man with decades worth of volunteering behind him, is receiving one of the highest accolades an everyday Australian can be rewarded with.
Trevor Gordan has spent most of his life dedicated to helping the regional community, from Balaklava to Tailem Bend.
He has had an extraordinary life, filled with tales all from his days working as a volunteer firefighter for the CFS battling Ash Wednesday, to really enjoying spending his time as the driver for the Tailem Bend Community Centre.
The award came as a "total surprise" to Trevor who for years had been apart of the Freemasons, an organisation dedicated to improving young men, building the next generation of leaders all without an ounce of personal gain.
"I was surprised, I feel very honoured and privileged to be able to get it, it was very overwhelming at the time when I was told about it," Trevor said.
"I did the service to the community because I enjoy doing it, this is really just a bonus to be recognised in this way by the community."
The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievements, The Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) is awarded for service worthy of particular recognition, in Trevor's case it was his long-held volunteer record throughout regional South Australia.
"I started in community service, one way or the other way back when I was a teenager, where I started umpiring basketball," Trevor said.
"Then the communities that we happened to living in, Hallett, Strathalbyn, Balaklava, Sherlock and later in Tailem Bend, had plenty of opportunities to help the community in one form or another."
Trevor started at humble beginnings at Noarlunga Council to tough Senior Management roles at Hallett Council and various others.
When he moved to Hallett, he volunteered with the local CFS group, fighting fires that started in chicken sheds to one of South Australia's darkest days, Ash Wednesday. Later he became Group Captain at Balaklava, as well as secretary for regional 2.
"Ash Wednesday was the biggest fire I had ever attended, It was quite interesting, it wasn't the usual small fires or the fires in the chook sheds that we were use to," Trevor said.
Ash Wednesday burned through just over half a million acres, in dangerous firestorm conditions that caused the loss of 75 Australians, it was the largest number of emergency volunteers called to duty from across Australia at the same time, an estimated 130,000 firefighters, Defence Force personnel, relief workers and support crews came to help.
Trevor encourages anyone of any age to go volunteer in some capacity in their community, as it creates a good opportunity to meet like-minded locals.
"You really meet wonderful people, you build something really nice together. Especially community centres, the Tailem Bend Community Centre is a great favourite of mine," he said.
Anyone can nominate any Australian for an award in the Order of Australia. If you know someone worthy, nominate them now at www.gg.gov.au.
