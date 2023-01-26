Supporting Australia Day in the Murraylands

On Australia Day we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of every person to this land, from the indigenous people who have been here for more than 65,000 years to the new immigrants who will become citizens this week.
We are all Australians.
We all share a stake in our future. We all have responsibilities to each other. We all have something to celebrate.
Australia is a vibrant, thriving country because we have successfully blended our Indigenous heritage, our British inheritance, and the cultures of the many migrants from around the globe that have come to call Australia home.
Our history has been complex, and we should reflect upon the sacrifices many have made along the journey of this great country, the challenges we have faced, losses felt and the adversity we have overcome to stand here as Australians.
We should also take a moment to think about how lucky we are.
Australia Day is a proud day for the many thousands of people who will join our Aussie family and become Australian citizens.
To all our new friends and neighbours, we say welcome.
Love your country, be proud of who we are and what we have achieved.
Be proud also of our Flag. Our Flag binds us together as a symbol of aspiration and unity that has flown now for more than a century.
On the January 26, celebrate what it means to be Australian.
Happy Australia Day.
