The Murray Valley Standard

Supporting Australia Day in the Murraylands

By Tony Pasin
January 26 2023 - 11:30am
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin, with his dog. Picture supplied

On Australia Day we acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of every person to this land, from the indigenous people who have been here for more than 65,000 years to the new immigrants who will become citizens this week.

