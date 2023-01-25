Discover what's on in the Murraylands

AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Sunday, January 29, 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, Northpoint Fleurieu Strathalbyn Cup, For racing purists and those interested in the action off the track, the Northpoint Fleurieu Strathalbyn Cup is the ideal weekend getaway with something for everybody - including free kids activities. Phone 8536 2248 for more details.
OFF AND RUNNING
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday February 1, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
NIGHT AT THE MOVIES
The Electric Life of Louis Wain - M
Thursday, February 2, Murray Bridge Library, 5.30pm-7.30pm. Louis Wain achieves the zenith of popularity with his eccentric paintings of cats that reveal his degrading sanity in life. Bookings essential, visit https://www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au/events/event-calendar/events/thursday-night-movies-at-the-library-i-still-believe
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, February 4, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Sprintcars, Pro Sprints, Street Stocks, Formula 500s, Junior Sedans hit the track for a big night, tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
REVVING UP
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, February 5, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
MARKET DAY
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, February 5, 9am-2pm, *NEW LOCATION* Mannum Leisure Centre. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
COME AND TRY
Murraylands Swans Women's Football Club
Wednesday, February 8, Le Messurier Oval, Murray Bridge, 6-7.30pm, Bring yourself and your girls along to be a part of a club empowering emerging female players. For more information, check out the Murraylands Swans' Facebook Page.
MANNUM SHOW 100
Mannum Show 100th Centenary Fundraising Dinner
Saturday, February 11, Schache Hall, Mannum Showgrounds, 5.30pm for 6pm start. Support the 2023 Mannum Show and join in on the fundraising. For more information, call 0417 354 732 or email secretary@mannumshow.org.
ALL REVVED UP
Car and Coffee Palmer
Saturday, February 11, 9am-11am,Palmer Hotel; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
AND THEY'RE RACING
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Wednesday, February 15 164 Dry Plains Road, 11am-5pm, enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, phone 8536 2248 for more details.
RACING ENGINES
Murray Bridge Speedway
Saturday, February 18, 23 Kennett Rd, from 5pm, Track Championship: Modified Sedans SA Title, Speedcars, Modlites, AMCAs, Wingless Sprints, Classic Supermodifieds/Sprintcars at the speedway tickets from www.speedwaytickets.com.au
