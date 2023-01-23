The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Whyalla driver arrested after pursuit in Murray Bridge

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 23 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women arrested following police pursuit in Murray Bridge. Picture file

A 25-year-old Whyalla woman was arrested in Murray Bridge following a pursuit by Murray Mallee Police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.