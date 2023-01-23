Whyalla driver arrested after pursuit in Murray Bridge

A 25-year-old Whyalla woman was arrested in Murray Bridge following a pursuit by Murray Mallee Police.
Just after 9.30pm on Sunday, January 22, Murray Bridge Police spotted a grey Ford Falcon sedan on Robin Street.
Checks on the registered owner revealed that they were disqualified from driving. The vehicle was also unregistered, uninsured and defected.
Patrols activated their lights and sirens indicating for the woman to pull over however they refused and instead sped off.
The vehicle was pursued through numerous streets of Murray Bridge before it subsequently stopped on Flagstaff Road, at Brinkley.
The driver was submitted to a roadside drug test and allegedly returned a positive result to cannabis and methamphetamine. She was arrested without incident and her car was impounded.
A 25-year-old woman from Whyalla was charged with dangerous driving to escape a police pursuit, driving while disqualified, and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.
She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court on March 1.
