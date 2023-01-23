Murraylands man to face court for alleged drug trafficking

On Thursday, January 19, South Australia Police's Heavy Vehicle Enforcement Section officers stopped a car on Moorlands Road, Moorlands at about 1pm for a driver test.
The driver, a 57-year-old Murraylands man, tested positive for drugs.
A search of the vehicle subsequently uncovered approximately 13 grams of methamphetamine and several other packages also suspected of being illicit substances.
Murray Bridge CIB detectives arrested the man and charged him with alleged trafficking in a controlled drug.
Investigations are continuing.
The arrested man was refused police bail and appeared in court, where he was remanded in custody to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on 27 April.
Anyone with information on the manufacture, sale or supply of illicit drugs can report it anonymously to police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
