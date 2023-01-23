No suspicious circumstances surrounding death of man in Murray Bridge

Just after 7pm on Monday, January 23, Murray Bridge Police were called to a ravine adjacent to Bridge Street after a man was reported dead at the bottom of the cliff.
The man was identified as a 51-year-old man of no fixed address who had been camping in the area.
Murray Bridge Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Scene Investigators attended the scene.
At this time, police are preparing a report for the Coroner and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into the man's death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Emergency contact numbers:
Crisis and suicide support:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.