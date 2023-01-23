The Murray Valley Standard
Police

No suspicious circumstances surrounding death of man in Murray Bridge

Updated January 24 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man found deceased in Murray Bridge. Picture file

Just after 7pm on Monday, January 23, Murray Bridge Police were called to a ravine adjacent to Bridge Street after a man was reported dead at the bottom of the cliff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.