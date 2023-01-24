Children, adults, friends, families, people of all ages and people of all walks of life are welcomed to the Murraylands this Australia Day to celebrate our wonderful, shared country.
No matter where you are in the Murrayalnds region, there is something for everyone.
If you are looking to kick off your Australia Day celebrations with the family early, there are three breakfast options in Murray Bridge, Mannum and Tintinara.
Murray Bridge will be starting celebrations bright and early at 7am in Edward's Square with a hot community breakfast provided by local service clubs for a gold coin donation.
Following a great display of community spirit and what it means to be Australian, formalities will start in the square including a Welcome to Country, guest speakers, awards presentation and Citizenship Ceremony for Murray Bridge's newest residents.
At Mannum Showgrounds in Mannum, Australia Day will also start at 7am with a free breakfast provided by the Lions Club.
After a nice breakfast, and a cup of tea or coffee, a Welcome to Country, flag raising and smoking ceremony will be held at 9.15am.
The day's entertainment will be provided by Darryl Eckert and Aboriginal Dance Performance and bush tucker and artefacts displayed by David Booth.
Celebrations at Tintinara will start at 7.30am at the Tintinara Football club with a free barbecue breakfast provided by the Lions Club.
An award ceremony will be held after everyone has enjoyed a nice bacon and egg sandwich for the 2023 Tintinara Citizen of the Year.
Other Coorong District Council Australia Day celebrations will start at 11am in Tailem Bend and 6pm in Sherlock.
Tailem Bend's Citizen of the Year award ceremony will be held on Willow Street where everyone is welcome to join in on the celebration before a cooked brunch afterwards.
At the Sherlock Community Centre, celebrations will be kicking off later in the day with an award ceremony being held at 6pm before a community barbecue dinner.
While the community of Meningie is welcome to celebrate Australia Day on the public holiday, official ceremonies will not be held until Saturday, January 28.
At 9.30am in the Meningie Lions Park, celebrations will start with the Citizen of the Year award ceremony before the community is welcomed to stick around for a complimentary morning tea.
How will you be celebrating Australia Day this year? If you have any fun ways to celebrate the day, you can send us photos on editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
