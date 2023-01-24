Big night at the Speedway for three drivers

It was a big round of Track Championships at the Murray Bridge Speedway over the weekend as three drivers claimed two podium results in their race classes.
Of the three drivers Jack McCarthy was the most successful as he was victorious in both the Wingless Sprint A-Main and round 4 of The Speedway Shop Blackjack Speedcar Series.
Ryan Alexander came extremely close to duplicating the results of McCarthy as he was victorious in the Modlite final but came up one spot short in the Wingless Sprint finale as he was defeated by McCarthy.
Brendan Zadow's successful night consisted of a dominant victory in the Formula 500's while finishing third in the Speedcar final, after leading for a majority of the 20 lap event.
As previously mentioned the Wingless Sprint A-Main had Jack McCarthy defeat Ryan Alexander with an extremely determined Brent Foxx rounding out the top three.
Unfortunately with over 30 races on the night and windy conditions, the main event had the track take rubber with the event proving to be a little one lane in the latter stages.
Despite the track conditions, the race proved to be entertaining with Brent Fox challenging for the lead on several occasions but Jack McCarthy eventually winning the battle.
The top ten was rounded out by Rylan Furler, Joel Chadwick, Harley Alexander, Darryl Sloan, Mitch Rigney, State Champion Tyson Martin and Robert Heard.
With 43 cars in attendance 8 heat races were conducted prior to a pair of B-Mains to decide the final line-up of 20 cars.
The heat winners on the night included William Caruso, Brad Evans, Joel Chadwick, Matthew Tyler, Harley Alexander, Jack McCarthy, Jenna Kervers and Ryan Alexander.
Round four of the Blackjack Speedcar Series attracted a field of eight drivers with Jack McCarthy defeating local driver Robert Heard and Brendan Zadow.
Victorian Ash Booker, NSW racer Brayden Willmington, teenager Zoe Pearce and Garth Thompson rounded out the finishes in the exciting 20 lap final.
Earlier, the heat wins were taken out by Brendan Zadow and Damian Eve.
The evening also featured round three of the South Australian State Series for Modified Sedans with Mildura's Jarod Waters dominating the 15 lap finale with fellow Mildura based drivers Peter McCarthy, Angelo Halacas and Trev Logan.
Justin Domaine was the best of the South Australians in fifth ahead of Paul Hayes, Brandon Elphick, Shelly Crouch and Mark Janssen.
Trev Logan, Jarod Waters and Peter McCarthy were all heat winners while Jarod Waters was also victorious in the Preliminary Feature.
In the remaining classes, Ryan Alexander defeated Jake Armstrong and Scott Webb in the Modlite final, Brendan Zadow defeated Corey Jones and Victorian Liam Russell in the Formula 500 State Series Round, while the in the Junior Sedans it was Mildura's Cameron Smith defeating Lachlan Smith and Lucas Warnett in the 10 lap feature.
The next event at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway will be on February 4, featuring the return of the 410ci Sprintcars.
- with thanks to the Murray Bridge Speedway.
