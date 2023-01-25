The Murray Valley Standard
Floods

The flooded Long Flat community left in the dark about restoration plans

Lauren Thomson
Lauren Thomson
January 25 2023 - 1:30pm
Alex Westlake with her mother, Joanne Pfeiffer with what usually is prime grazing land behind them, now under two metres of flood water. Picture: Lauren Thomson

After decades of having the River Murray provide bountiful pastures, after the Millennium drought, providing some of Australia's most fertile soils and best pasture in the Murraylands, the Long Flat community on the north side of Murray Bridge is not feeling involved in the flood recovery process.

