After decades of having the River Murray provide bountiful pastures, after the Millennium drought, providing some of Australia's most fertile soils and best pasture in the Murraylands, the Long Flat community on the north side of Murray Bridge is not feeling involved in the flood recovery process.
Since the Long Flat levee broke on January 7, inundating the lower lying pasture, with 2.5 meters of muddy brown water covering 135ha of pristine grazing ground, they've been left to their own devices.
The levee with a team of volunteers, family and friends was sandbagged heavily to stop the rising flood waters from toppling over, which unfortunately still breached, despite best efforts made by everyone.
Alex Westlake, and her family at the Pfeiffer farm spent hours a day keeping an eye out for any weak points that were developing due the harsh flows smashing into the river facing side of the levee.
"Our livelihood sits under that water, we did everything we thought we could do for ourselves to protect ourselves and our livestock," she said.
"The week of the breach we spent days sandbagging in 45-degree heat trying to fill up the low and weak spots of the levee bank."
The levee had maintenance done to it by the Department of Environment and Water, but that was before the flood planning had begun. With only minor upgrades done to the levee to keep it relatively to the DEW standards, which are based on the 1974 flood heights.
But since the levee breached, the Pfeiffer and others in the community haven't heard a word from any tiers of Government, including council, state and federal agencies. Aside from Department of Primary Industries and Regions, who has taken over agricultural levee recovery efforts and are highly praised for being 'genuinely concerned' for those in the Long Flat area.
"This still is a emergency environmental crises, we were constantly told about the help and the resources available to us, but once that levee broke, we heard nothing," Mrs Westlake said.
"We had fantastic SES people on the levee, checking it daily, giving us information. They wanted to know what type of animals that we had, and how many. But since the levee broke, and all our pasture has gone under, no one has returned to check up on us."
The farms bordering the long flat levee, have had a long and proud prime farming position in the Murraylands since the levee was built by the DEW, to give returning soldiers a new purpose in life in a post-war world. With now flood waters directly affecting up to a dozen farming families, with some unable to access their houses, and forced into temporary accommodation.
"We've got a genuine farming community here, with both elderly farmers and young farmers that would really appreciate information about what is to come next," Joanne Pfeiffer said.
Acknowledging that flooding is a natural way of life along the river, and it's just a part of being an irrigator with the beautiful River Murray as a neighbour. The Pfeiffer's, along with the other Long Flat farmers just want to know what is to happen in the future.
"We don't want to be pointing fingers as this is the life on the river, but we haven't had a single phone call to even tell us the recovery plan," Mrs Westlake said.
The 135ha that is currently inundated with river water must be pumped out, as the grazing land across the entire flat sits below the river level.
The Pfeiffer farm, now on less than a third of their usual grazing land has been forced to sell livestock to keep them afloat for the months ahead, with a hefty feed bill being the main hurt for them as the higher ground of the farm isn't irrigated, and crosses the freight line.
"Our sheep aren't use to the dry and the dust, they had only ever known the grazing ground by the river, not the back paddocks and have to be hard fed." Mrs Westlake said.
A spokesperson from PIRSA, said it was just a matter of waiting for the area to be safe enough, and will be working with primary producers in the region.
"Assessments will be undertaken once levees are no longer engaged by water and it has been deemed safe to do so," they said.
"As part of the recovery phase, the government will work with affected farmers and irrigators to understand what recovery efforts are required for the agricultural sector in the Lower Murray Region to continue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.