A farmer is left counting the cost of a machinery fire after emergency services were called to a property at Wynarka on Monday, January 23.
Country Fire Service and other emergency crews were called to the grass fire, just before 6pm on Monday evening.
Four CFS crews supported by South Australian Police attended the farming property where it was found a crop header had caught fire, causing the surrounding paddock to catch alight.
Fire crews quickly contained the fire to the header and an approximate of three acres of grass.
The owner of the property, and the operator of the crop header were unharmed in the emergency.
Currently, losses are estimated at $90,000, with the majority being attributed to equipment damage to the crop header.
