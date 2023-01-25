The Murray Valley Standard

Lower Murray Bowls hitting the green

January 25 2023 - 11:30am
Lower Murray Bowls returns to the region. Picture by William Bailey

In their first round back, Jervois have kept their finals hopes alive for at least one more week with a hard fought four shot win over RSL in Friday nights tripleheader at Murray Bridge.

