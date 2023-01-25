Lower Murray Bowls hitting the green

In their first round back, Jervois have kept their finals hopes alive for at least one more week with a hard fought four shot win over RSL in Friday nights tripleheader at Murray Bridge.
Graeme Herbert again led the way for the winners with his rink of Graham Schenke, Rod Harris and Jeremy Scannell five shot winners over Jason Sipos, David Graham, Kerri Bolt and Dale Neal.
Herbert had the early ascendancy, but Sipos got back into the contest by winning nine of 11 ends from the eight end, but in most cases could only muster singles.
Herbert picked up a three and a two before Sipos again responded to claw within two shots.
A four to Herbert was the final nail as he went on to win by five shots with the time called after 20 ends.
Sipos would rightfully be disappointed to win 12 ends but still come up short.
Rodger Zarantonello, Steven Kroehn, Graham Fromm and Bob Sollet were on top early against Allan Wooldridge, Anne-Marie Kuchel, Karen Kneebone and Gillian Newell when they skipped out to a nine to three lead, but had to win the final two ends after the scores were tied at 14 all after 19 ends.
A one and a two got them over the line.
David Thiele, Noel Kneebone, Max Wilkin and David Newell kept RSL in the hunt for most of the night in their 17-13 win over Tim Hicks, Derek Vanderzon, Russel Schutz and Denis Hicks, but their 10 shot lead after 13 ends was slowly whittled away with Hicks winning five of the last six ends.
A dead end and some slow play meant time was called after 19 ends.
This time it was Hicks who won 11 ends to eight but was on the wrong side of the ledger.
Tailem bend consolidated their position, jumping to second with a vital 59-50 win over Mannum, getting up on two rinks.
Sam Shepherd, Damien Ackland, Trevor Koop and Matt Hogan were 24-16 winners over Terry McDonnell, Tom Towns, Kelvin Newman and Trevor Dicker, although this result was perhaps closer than it should have been with Shepherd dropping five shots in the last two ends despite being well in control of the contest from the start.
A strong finish from Travis Schenke, Merv Stevens, David Hoare and Stuart Rooke over Graham Wakefield, John Howe, Stephen Gregory and Adrian Bishop saw them run out 20-17 winners.
After trailing six to 15, a four on the final end put them in front for the first time with a 12 shot turnaround.
Lynton Jones, Ron Van Tijn, Garry Fowler and David Evans were shot for shot all night with Duane Edwards, Rob Hales, Brett Reschke and Scott Chandler before winning 17-15 to save two points for Mannum.
In the final game Murray Bridge were too strong for Karoonda, winning on two rinks, 63-51.
- with thanks to Derek Vanderzon.
