The Murray Valley Standard

Three cub birthdays celebrated at Monarto

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 25 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a roar-some day for keepers and visitors of Monarto Safari Park yesterday as they celebrated the first birthday of three African lion cubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.