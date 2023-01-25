It was a roar-some day for keepers and visitors of Monarto Safari Park yesterday as they celebrated the first birthday of three African lion cubs.
Malkia, Ruka and Chad - the three mini big cats - were treated to a host of tasty and fun enrichment on January 24 in celebration of their big birthdays.
Monarto Safari Park's Senior Keeper of Carnivores, Rachel Hemming, said that the trio were full of energy at all times, just like typical toddlers.
"The cubs are incredibly lively and love to play. They still hang around with mum but now that they're 12 months old they're starting to become independent and roam away with confidence," Ms Hemming said.
"Malkia is a bold and clever cat and the ultimate mischief maker. She runs rings around her brothers.
"Ruka is playful and food motivated. He's very interactive with all the pride in the Lions 360 dome. Meanwhile Chad is a different kettle of cat. He's Mr Laid Back. He does life in the slow and is the last one out into the habitat in the morning and the last one back at night," she said.
Malkia, Ruka and Chad along with the rest of the pride at Monarto Safari Park have become ambassadors for the species, helping to educate the public about lions and how we can help to protect them and ensure their roars are heard in the wild.
For more information about Lions 360, fed to you by ElectraNet, adopting a lion and Zoos SA's conservation work, please head to www.monartosafari.com.au
