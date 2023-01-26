The Murray Bridge Community Centre is seeking a new lease on life for the next 10 years and is looking for community assistance.
A public consultation meeting will be held to gauge whether there is community appetite for the continued operation of the community centre at the current location on Beatty Terrace.
Rural City of Murray Bridge General Manager Assets and Infrastructure Heather Barclay encouraged residents to have their say about the location of the community centre.
"We go out to the community for comment when we consider new leases for council owned buildings, because it's important the community has a say in how those assets are managed," Ms Barclay said.
"The Murray Bridge Community Centre has been providing a range of excellent programs and support for our residents over the years - we're just checking in to ensure the community is happy for this non-profit to continue their good work in the current location."
The Murray Bridge Community Centre is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, driven by volunteers, which offers a range of inclusive and accessible services and activities that encourage self-development, personal growth, and connection.
The proposed Murray Bridge Community Centre Inc Lease feedback form and map are available on the Rural City of Murray Bridge Council's consultation portal at letstalk.sa.gov.au, and paper copies can be found at the Local Government Centre and the Murray Bridge Library.
The consultation closes at 3pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.