The Murray Valley Standard
Police

Murray Mallee Police investigating Tintinara break-in

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Similar industrial coffee machine to one stolen in Tintinara. Picture supplied

Murray Mallee Police are investigating a break-in at Tintinara over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.