Murray Mallee Police investigating Tintinara break-in

Murray Mallee Police are investigating a break-in at Tintinara over the weekend.
Police report that some time between 10am on Saturday, January 21 and 12.30pm on Sunday, January 22 a sports club on Emu Springs Road was broken into.
An industrial coffee machine was reported to police as stolen from within the sports club.
If anyone has seen any suspicious activity in the Emu Springs Road area or has any information on the break-in, they have been urged by police to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au/
