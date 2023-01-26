Celebrating what it means to be a true blue Aussie

Barbara Pym was presented with the Active Citizenship Award due to her excessive contributions to the Rockleigh community, helping establish both the Rockleigh CFS Brigade Shed and the Rockleigh Neighbour Muster. In 2017, she was awarded the Rural City of Murray Bridge Volunteer of the Year and since then has been working tirelessly to give back to the Murray Bridge and Rockleigh communities.

Citizen of the Year, Brenton Lewis is a true pillar in the Murray Bridge community, whether it be supporting the region in his personal time or his eight year stint as Mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge. Brenton's collaborative approach inspired Council, Elected members and the community to strengthen business opportunities, develop a welcoming multicultural focus and champion community safety.

Gamze Bakan was presented with the Young Citizen of the Year award for her role on the Murray Bridge Youth Council and as a Murray Bridge High School prefect. Gamze has represented her peers as a voice for youth in the community, led by example, and was recently recognised for multiple high school awards.