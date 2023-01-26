Celebrating what it means to be a true blue Aussie

Three cheers for Murray Bridge and the 23 new citizens that have been officially welcomed to their new home.
Australia Day in Murray Bridge is not just a celebration of what it means to be a true blue Aussie, but it is a celebration to welcome the new members of the Murray Bridge community and those excelling in their fields.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley congratulated the 23 members that made the decision to become an Australian citizen this Australia Day.
"Welcome, not only by me but by all of us here as Australians ... our people have made Australia by building a nation that is open, vibrant and diverse, something we should all be proud of," Mayor Thorley said.
In a proud display of community and mateship, the 23 new members to the Murray Bridge community pledged their citizenship to Australia.
Joining the new citizens in celebration, Murray Bridge celebrated the official citizens of the year with an award ceremony.
There were four categories of awards; Active Citizenship Award, presented to Barbara Pym, Citizen of the Year, presented to Brenton Lewis, Young Citizen of the Year, presented to Gamze Bakan, and Community Event of the Year, presented to the Murraylands Fair.
Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick said he would like to acknowledge everyone's contribution to the great area, this great state, and this great nation.
"Built on what the First Nations people have achieved and what they are achieving, but also built on all of the migrants, including my family that came out here way back in 1840, and our new friends, joining us today," Mr Pederick said.
"Because we know only too well that this community would not work if we didn't have people coming in, assisting us in making this community such a vibrant place, with their culture, with their work, and just everything that makes this place such a great place, and truly the greatest place on Earth.
"I just want to acknowledge the current ongoing flood event as well ... I just want to congratulate everyone's involvement, it's been a massive task to protect everything we can but we're going to have many years of rebuilding of roads, levee structure, other infrastructure, but I know with the true resilience that we've shown in this community and in this great state and country, that we'll do it and get everything back on track," he said.
"May everyone have a great Australia Day, and I wish you all the best."
