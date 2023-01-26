The Murray Valley Standard
The Fringe returns to Murray Bridge in 2023

By Sam Lowe
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:44pm, first published January 26 2023 - 5:30pm
The Fringe returns to Murray Bridge. Picture supplied

Murray Bridge is set to come alive this February as the Fringe returns to town, bringing with it the biggest line-up of shows and entertainment Murray Bridge has seen.

