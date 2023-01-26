Murray Bridge is set to come alive this February as the Fringe returns to town, bringing with it the biggest line-up of shows and entertainment Murray Bridge has seen.
Between Friday, February 17 and Sunday, March 19, the Performing Arts and Function Centre (Town Hall), the Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, the Station, Seventh Street, the Sixth Street Precinct and the Bridgeport Hotel will be transformed into Fringe venues hosting a range of free and ticketed performances.
Rural City of Murray Bridge Mayor Wayne Thorley said that excitement was building for the event.
"Murray Bridge Fringe has been incredibly popular and has given a number of local artists a fantastic platform to show off their talent, so we will do everything we can to continue our support," Mayor Thorley said.
"It is great to see other venues joining the party and ensuring Murray Bridge features strongly in the Fringe program and giving a boost to local businesses after a pretty tough summer."
Murray Bridge's very own Hannah Smith will perform Bimbo, a collective story of womankind at the Town Hall, and sound artist and local composer Jesse Budel will perform an original piece at a concert to launch the Piano Sanctuary.
The popular, family-friendly and crowd favourite "Fringe on Sixth" will return, featuring a combination of talented local performers and Adelaide Fringe veterans with pop-up food stalls ensuring locals and visitors can partake in a variety of tasty treats and beverages.
Tickets are now on sale through FringeTIX, for more information visit Murray Bridge - Fringe.
