The Murray Valley Standard
What's on

Forum for Mallee farmers to better understand carbon farming

SL
By Sam Lowe
January 27 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForum for Mallee farmers on practicality of carbon farming. Picture supplied

Mallee farmers are being encouraged to attend an upcoming AgForum to better understand the practicality of carbon farming in the Mallee region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sam Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Murray Bridge news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.