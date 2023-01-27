Mallee farmers are being encouraged to attend an upcoming AgForum to better understand the practicality of carbon farming in the Mallee region.
The free event, hosted by the Mallee and Coorong Advisory Committee, will be held at the Karoonda Football Club on February 24 with guest speakers like chair of Grain Producers SA, Adrian McCabe.
Chair of the Mallee and Coorong Advisory Committee, Roger Wickes, said Mr McCabe's presentation will focus on market drivers which promote carbon neutrality and provide practical examples of how to achieve it on a Mallee farm.
"With overseas markets becoming carbon conscious, we need to look at the total farm footprint and look at how in the future a farm can approach carbon neutrality," Mr Wickes said.
"The forum will provide examples of a farming enterprise and the issues in estimating how a farm operation may move towards carbon neutrality.
"The next question to be explored is what are the best practices in the Mallee that support regenerative agriculture and how they support carbon goals, while helping to improve the productivity and profitability of farming enterprises," he said.
Other guest speakers include CSIRO's Dr Gupta Vadakattu - whose presentation will link the use of regenerative agriculture as a way to manage soil's microbial activity - and Emma Winslow - from Primary Industries and Regions, SA, and the South Australian Research and Development Institute - who will help attendees to understand carbon markets and their drivers.
Local grower and consultant Felicity Turner will share her experiences undertaking a carbon footprint analysis of her farm at Field near Coonalpyn.
"The AgForum is aimed at Mallee farmers who are thinking about how they may meet the demands of the markets for a reduced carbon impact as they farm into the future, and the role of regenerative agriculture as a way to improve soil health and yield," Mr Wickes said.
"This is data collected on Mallee farms so it is very relevant to their situation.
"AgForum attendees will develop a better understanding of what the markets are requesting, how they may start to think about meeting this, what management practices can lead to healthier soils and yields and where native grass can become a productive component of a farm particularly in the drier areas," he said.
'Farming in a changing world: What works in the Mallee?' will be held between 1pm and 5pm on Friday, February 24 at the Karoonda Football Club.
