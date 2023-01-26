Despite the drizzly morning many local residents from around the region took time out of their day off on Australia Day, and gathered to celebrate a select few, who were being awarded for their outstanding contribution to the Mid Murray.
A hearty breakfast was supplied for anyone by the Mannum Lion's Club, who had prepared for nearly 500 people to show up.
But unfortunately, advertising was cut short due to a change in Australia Post systems, and so only around 250 were estimated there today.
But that did not quash Mannum Lion's Cub president, Gordan Prescott's, feelings about how the morning turned out.
"We were really lucky with the weather, wasn't to hot or too cold," Mr Prescott said.
"We would've loved a bigger turnout, unfortunately its been rather difficult with the floods and the communications have been all over the place, we did have a plan for flyers, it was all approved and organised. But then we found out Australia Post had changed their procedures of distribution.
"It looks like we did over-cater food wise, but its ok, we have another event we can use the food for. I estimate about 210 came, and we had catered for 500, but it is what it is," he said.
It was the first time the Australia Day event was held at the Mannum Football Club, when usually it is held alongside the river in Mary Ann Reserve.
Due to the floods, and the levee, the Mid Murray Council approved for the event to be held at the oval.
For entertainment, the crowd happily listened to musician, Darryl Eckert, however, it was David Booth, his dancers, and the crew from Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Tours who greatly intrigued the crowd with their use of dance to tell stories of country.
Later Mr Booth, whose own mother is apart of the Stolen Generation, educated the eager listening crowd on the various cultural items and mob life for the crowd to further understand the connection First Nations people have to country.
Mid Murray Mayor Simone Bailey said that each of the Australia Day citizenship award winners and nominees showed significant dedication and commitment to their local communities.
"These awards are a timely reminder of the level of passion, dedication and hard work put in by volunteers across Mid Murray which, and in many cases, these people have been contributing so generously for many years," Mayor Bailey said.
"Our volunteers are the lifeblood of our community. It's their countless hours of service that keep our sports clubs, community organisations and events, health services, emergency services and tourism initiatives going.
"Never has it been more important for us to stop, reflect and show our deep appreciation for these people than now, after our community has endured months of challenges with one of the biggest River Murray floods on record, and as we turn our minds toward the critical work of clean up and recovery," she said.
"On behalf of Council, I congratulate all our Australia Day award winners and nominees. Your efforts are greatly appreciated. I also extend our thanks and deepest gratitude to the many people and organisations who have helped Mid Murray through one of its most difficult times.
"The year ahead will be one of rebuilding - but we are confident that the Mid Murray community will continue to display its strength and resilience as we begin the process of recovery."
Travelling from Cadell all the way to Mannum, was this year's Citizen of the Year, Angela Lukacs. Who is truly a remarkable person for her Mid-Murray/Riverland community.
As the Chairperson of the Riverland West Chamber of Commerce, Angela initiated a Careers Expo for local high school students, and commenced a local business awards program.
Through her role with the Cadell Community and Tourist Association, she also contributes to the organisation of key events, and has also delivered free and low-cost first-aid training to many local non-profit, sports and community organisations.
"It is really exciting, and really gratifying to be acknowledged like this for my work in the community," Mrs Lukacs said.
Also, a worthy mention has to go to the team behind the SA Truck and Ute Show, who won event of the year.
Last year, the SA Truck and Ute Show brought an incredible 3000 people through Mannum, and was organised to get tourists to visit the township during colder weather.
