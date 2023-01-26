On January 26, the annual Mid Murray Citizens award show, brought with it an opportunity to educate the crowd on First Nations relationship to country, and important local cultural history.
Ivy Campbell, a local Nganguraku woman, was present on the day and welcomed any curious mind about the Aboriginal Display that was brought down to Mannum for the occasion.
She runs the Ngaut Ngaut Aboriginal Tours, and was pleased to inform everyone the ancient Aboriginal site in the Nguat Ngaut conservation park had managed to escape the flood waters.
Nganguraku country, which is part of the Ngarrindjeri nation runs from the east of the Mount Lofty Ranges, to the river by Murray Bridge.
Australia Day, is known as 'Survival Day', to Ivy as she recollects the troubles her culture has faced, and blames a lack of awareness and education of their culture.
"We don't like to say 'Happy Australia Day', we like to say 'Happy Survival', so that we can further the understanding out there, and move forward together from the past while acknowledging what our people went through. We want everyone to come together, and heal together," Ivy said.
"We went to school and only learnt about Captain Cook, we didn't learn anything else.
"It should be during school that students learn the whole history, not just one side. They could learn our language, our culture and our country. You've got to put it out there, for everyone to have the opportunity to learn from the past," she said.
Ivy, during her own schooling, was not taught anything about her culture or heritage, being made to learn Pitjantjara language instead of her own Nganguraku.
When asked if Australia would ever follow New Zealand's lead on the integration of the Maori language and cultural aspects into everyday kiwi life, Ivy said that Australia should just take it 'one step at a time'.
"We will get there, we have to come together, but what we need now is more awareness and education," Ivy said.
"The first step is to talk about everything that happened in Australian History, so that there is genuine acknowledgement and we can move forward."
