Land owners of the Murray Mallee have been offered discounted fox bait distribution days to ensure their properties are protected from pests.
To better assist landholders in the Murray Mallee manage the impacts of foxes in the region, the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board are offering a group baiting program across the Murraylands.
Landholders in the region have been encouraged to participate in the upcoming program to maximise the positive benefits of a coordinated group approach and achieve a significant reduction in foxes.
Fox baits will be provided at a discounted rate for collection at nominated distribution points:
